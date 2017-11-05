Embrace Farm to hold farm accident survivors’ conference

Farming remains the most dangerous occupation in Ireland, with an average of 13 deaths per 1,000 workers on farms.

Embrace Farm was founded in 2014 by Brian and Norma Rohan after Brian’s father tragically lost his life as the result of a farm accident.

The farm accident support network Embrace Farm will hold a conference for survivors of farm accidents and bereaved families on 25 November.

The organisation provides a support network for farm families who have been affected or bereaved as the result of a farm accident and survivors of farm accidents.

The conference is the first of its kind in Ireland and speakers will include survivors of farm accidents and their family members, professional mental health experts and financial advice for bereaved families and survivors.

Farm deaths

Norma Rohan of Embrace Farm told the Irish Farmers Journal that there have been 21 farm-related deaths this year, but issues still remained on the reporting of farm accidents and fatalities.

“You can find out how many cattle are killed in Europe but you couldn’t find out how many farmers are killed,” Rohan said.

Farming remains the most dangerous occupation in Ireland with an average of 13 deaths per 1,000 workers on farms, compared to 2.5 deaths per 1,000 workers in other industries.

Farm accidents

In September, two farmers in separate incidences lost their lives within a week of each other, and the most common causes of death or accident involves machinery, livestock or slurry fumes.

While there are no official figures for farm accidents in Ireland, Embrace Farm estimates that there could be as many as 2,000 each year.

The Embrace Farm conference is free to attend and will be held in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, from 12pm to 3.30pm on 25 November.

Read more

Man dies in farm accident in Co MayoHSA needs 50 more inspectors to tackle farm deaths

Farmer died from crushing, inquest heard