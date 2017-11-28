Sign in to your account
Current CAP is inefficient and environmentally harmful - Gove

By on
Support for farmers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is to be ‘simplified’ post-Brexit to replace the 'inefficient and ineffective' CAP, Michael Gove has said.
Support for farmers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is to be ‘simplified’ post-Brexit to replace the 'inefficient and ineffective' CAP, Michael Gove has said.

