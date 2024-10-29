Approximately 5ac of Ciara Kinsella’s forestry was affected by ash dieback on her farm in Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

The Kinsella family farm has witnessed great success and devastating failure when it comes to planting trees on their farm in Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

A 5ac (2ha) block of ash trees were wiped out by the effects of ash dieback, with the last of the trees removed earlier this year.

Ciara’s mother, Frances, told the Irish Farmers Journal that they planted the forestry on the farm in 2007, but by 2016 many of the ash trees were affected and starting to rot.

They were only able to remove the dead and fallen trees in January of this year.

Ciara’s husband Liam works as a tree surgeon and so was able to do a lot of the work himself. This was a huge cost saving as it is very costly to get timber removed. A mulcher was hired to mulch the remaining branches and stumps that are left.

On the other hand, a 13ac stand of other hardwood trees are growing well. Frances said that this hardwood was planted as an investment for the future as, at the time, there was no indication of who would take over the farm.

A mix of oak, beech, sycamore and ash were all sown in 2007 and they have matured very well. The ash within this mix was planted as a section on its own, which helped with the logistics of the clearfelling required when the trees succumbed to dieback.

This 5ac where the ash was removed will now be used for agroforestry, which is the integration of trees with either crops or livestock on the same land.

A minimum stocking rate of 400 trees per hectare is required for agroforestry and, as Ciara is involved in the Footprint Farmers programme, promoting and sustaining biodiversity on the farm is important to her.

When planting trees in rows, the maximum distance between rows should be 10m, and the minimum distance between trees within rows should be 3m. Additional trees can be planted along field margins to balance the numbers.

Ciara plans to plant some fruit trees (up to 15% is acceptable under agroforestry rules), such as crab apples and cherry trees, alongside the oak and sycamore.

The trees are being planted before the year-end, while the area between the trees will be a clover and ryegrass pasture.

The flock of sheep will be able to graze under the trees without being able to damage them.

The area will now be converted into agroforestry with a focus on having a grazing area for sheep in the summer.

Benefits of agroforestry

Agroforestry can produce veneer-quality timber, which is valuable for various industries.

Agroforestry practices improve land drainage, which is beneficial for agricultural productivity, reducing sedimentation in nearby water courses and protecting water quality.

The integration of trees and shrubs in farming systems enhances animal welfare by providing shelter and diverse habitats. This is ideal for the horses and sheep in the summer.

Agroforestry improves biodiversity and habitats, supporting a wide range of plant and animal species. The hives for the Tykillen bees are kept nearby.

It can enhance the landscape, contributing to its aesthetic and ecological value.

Sustainability

All of these points highlight the advantages of agroforestry, encompassing environmental sustainability, economic benefits, and enhancements to agricultural practices.

Grants available

Frances was pleased to see that there are grants available to turn the areas affected by ash dieback into agroforestry. However, the grant funds won’t last too long when the stumps have to be mulched and the ground prepared for reseeding, she pointed out.

The support for site clearance under the Reconstitution Ash Dieback Scheme 2023-2027 is provided at a rate of €2,000/ha.

A €6,000 grant from the afforestation scheme will be paid in two instalments: 75% immediately after planting and 25% after four years.

If shelters are not needed, the grant will be reduced by 30% unless other costs are shown.

However, the Kinsellas will be using shelters to protect the trees from the sheep.

Premiums will be paid for 10 years on the new agroforestry area, at a rate of €829 per annum.

Frances pointed out that the premiums on the remainder of the forestry on the farm will cease in 2026, which is disappointing when it provides such a great habitat for wildlife.

The grants available to the Kinsella family might cover the costs if they were to plant conifer trees.

However, they hope to add a selection of the fruit trees to benefit the bees.

Fencing

A fencing grant is also available. Each tree must have two stakes and a 1.5m-tall shelter for protection.

One post should be a square or half-round for stability, while the second post (7cm) prevents crushing.

Both posts must have the shelter secured to them with wire.

The forest area will have to be re-fenced, which Frances thinks that they might not get granted funding for.

Trees for bees

The agroforestry is being established near where Ciara’s husband, Liam, keeps 20 hives adjacent to the mature forest. The cherry and crab apple trees will provide an excellent additional food source for the bees.

This is the last of the ash trees that were harvested due to ash dieback.

The bees on Tykillen Farm struggled this year. They only come out to harvest pollen on sunny days, of which there were very few. This meant that honey yields were down, leaving Tykillen’s online farm shop without its usual hearty supply this summer.

Farm facts

Name: Ciara Kinsella.

Location: Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

Farm size: 25ha.

Farm enterprise: sheep, sport horses, forestry and beekeeping.

Schemes: ACRES, Afforestation Scheme.