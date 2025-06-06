Breeding is starting to wind down on Tullamore farm with about 3 weeks left for breeding for 2025.

30 heifers were synchronised in April and were scanned this week to determine the in-calf rate to fixed time AI.

These 30 heifers were all inseminated on the 17th of April with the 15 heaviest and highest index heifers receiving sexed semen and the 15 lighter heifers receiving conventional semen. All heifers were above 380kg at the time of AI.

Scanning results were good with 60% of the heifers AI’d to sexed semen scanning in calf. This would be classed as satisfactory performance, as conception rates with sexed semen would generally be lower than conventional.

Heifers AI’d to conventional semen also recorded good performance with 67% scanning in-calf to fixed time AI. Although conception rates to conventional where only 7% than that of sexed, it’s important to note these were lighter and younger heifers. Had these heifers been offered sexed semen conception rates would have been expected to be much lower and at a higher cost per AI straw.

Scanning these 30 heifers did not only identify the in-calf rate to fixed time AI but it also determined how good heat detection was to repeat services with all heifers not showing in calf on the day of scanning all having received a repeat service. This indicates heat detection was good and the majority of these heifers should scan in calf at the next scan.

The scanning technician identified one heifer that was served to sexed semen as being in calf but now showing strong signs of losing that pregnancy and the decision was made to in inject her with progesterone to speed the process of getting her re-cycling, this heifer has since came in heat and has been served with a conventional straw.

Mature Cows

A total of 69 cows out of 70 presented for breeding on Tullamore farm have now been AI’d, one cow remains left to serve. She has been scanned and she will have a cidr inserted this week to bring her into heat. A total of 17 cows have received a second service and just one cow so far has received a third service. Any cow that presents for third service here after will be scanned to check for breeding soundness before being served.

This week the calves were brought in to receive their first worm dose and a vaccination.

Grass

Grass growth has recovered nicely this week with the farm now growing 73kg/DM/ha/day. Demand sits at 46kg and the AFC is 833kg/DM/ha. There are some strong covers on farm but due to broken weather it’s hard to get a window to remove surplus grass. A lot of stem has come into swards after the return of rain following the prolonged dry spell in May.

Covers are being grazed to 4cm and remaining stem is being topped. 50 acres of silage ground has bounced back nicely with good growth since the application of slurry at 2500 gallon/acre last week. Sufficient rainfall has washed in slurry residue and three bags of 24-2.5-10 +4s/acre has been applied this week. 25 acres of grazing ground has received 30kg of Urea/acre this week during periods of rainfall.

This will bolster quality regrowth in grazed/topped paddocks with the view to removing surplus grass in 10 days’ time given an adequate weather window.