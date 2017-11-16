Sign in to your account
Farmer Richie McKelvey back looking after his cattle following savage attack

By on
The Offaly drystock farmer was beaten by four intruders in an aggravated burglary on 4 November.
Farmer Richie McKelvey, who was savagely beaten by four intruders in his home Co Offaly on 4 November, has returned to his farm.

The 54-year-old drystock farmer is staying with his sister Annette Meacle but travels to his farm at Glasderry Beg, Brosna, each day to look after his cattle.

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ on Thursday, Meacle said her brother was getting back out in the fresh air, working with his livestock.

“He goes back to do a bit of herding and stays for while on his own,” she said. “He will go back in his own time.”

Community support

“We are very thankful to the community of Coolderry,” she said, adding that local farmers and neighbours have been calling to the farm to meet Richie and talk about what happened.

“There is a lot of therapy in being able to talk frankly about what happened,” she told O’Rourke.

She thanked the local farming community for their courage and their help in the wake of the attack.

Recalling the events of 4 November, Meacle said her brother had been woken in the night by four intruders, who beat him up and knocked his sheepdog out of the way.

She paid tribute to her brother’s neighbours, the Murrays, a couple in their 70s.

Richie McKelvey made his way to their home, a journey of half a mile, after escaping from the shed he was locked in by the intruders.

Pat Murray told Meacle that he had seen children dressed up for Halloween but he had never seen the like of Richie McKelvey’s injuries.

The farmer’s injuries included suffered lacerations, head injuries and stiffness, his sister reported, but he is making a good recovery.

Chief superintendent John Scanlon also paid tribute to the local community.

Attack on rural Ireland

“This was a real attack on the social fabric of rural Ireland,” he told RTÉ. “This is a hugely decent community, I met those people who came in and foddered his cattle and looked after his animals.”

A new taskforce of a sergeant and eight gardaí have been allocated to the Laois/Offaly area in the wake of the attack.

“Their sole purpose is to go out and challenge the people who commit these crimes,” said chief superintendent Scanlon.

