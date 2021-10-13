Growers await an opportunity to fox a price for their malting barley. \ Philip Doyle

Boortmalt suppliers are awaiting a fixed price offer for the season ahead. As many growers plant winter malting varieties, they are now doing so with no idea of price or opportunity to lock in at current prices.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) understands a fixed price will be offered by the end of October.

However, as input prices rise and grain prices are currently in the green it is essential for farmers to plan and lock in prices for the season ahead.

Many farmers are making use of the good weather and planting high-yielding winter crops, with the area expected to remain high this season. Strong forward prices are readily available for these crops.

Markets are currently positive

The future price for Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil Planet barley, which is used by Boortmalt, is not readily available for farmers to track. In mid-September, a price of €194/t was available for Harvest 2022. Markets are currently positive.

Interestingly, a spot price of €330/t for barley currently available for sale was reported on Wednesday morning for FOB Creil malting barley (July basis).