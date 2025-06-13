Some volunteer cereals and grasses coming through in cultivated stubbles.

Stubble cultivation rules came into effect in 2022.

They were brought in under the Nitrates Action Programme to encourage the growth of a green cover and reduce the risk of nitrate leaching from the soil over winter.

The rules require farmers to shallow cultivate stubbles within 10 days of chopping straw or within 14 days of harvest. Cultivation does not have to be carried out in fields harvested after 15 September.

Fields destined for winter crops, planned to be planted by 31 October, do not need to be cultivated.

The rules apply to the following counties: Louth, Dublin, Meath, Westmeath, Kildare, Offaly, Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Cork and Tipperary (see figure 1). Organic farms are also exempt from the rules.

If farmers have grass weed issues on their farms, there are some exemptions. For example, those with brome which needs light to emerge, can roll instead of cultivating to encourage it to germinate. An adviser needs to confirm this issue.

Uncultivated for birds

Farmers should leave 20-25% of their cereal stubbles uncultivated over winter, to leave stubbles for birds which need overwinter stubble as a habitat.

Many of these birds are endangered. Stubbles left uncultivated should not be cultivated or sprayed until 1 February, unless a crop is being planted.

It should be noted that if a farmer plants mainly winter crops, or plants catch crops under ACRES, or plants forage crops, or catch crops outside of ACRES, they do not have to leave stubbles uncultivated.

Incorporating straw under the Straw Incorporation Measure also supersedes this requirement.