Those attending the event will be able to ask Eamonn specific questions on their own experiences.

The performance of sheepdogs is influenced by a number of factors.

A dog’s ability is first and foremost influenced by its genetics, but just because a dog is from good breeding lines does not automatically underpin positive performance.

No two dogs are the same and its temperament and environment in which it is working in are other important factors.

These factors can be shaped by the way a dog is trained and the manner in which it is handled, and in many cases this boils down to the ability of the trainer/handler to get the most out of their dog.

The popular sheepdog training demonstrations run by Rockland Sheep Dog Training Centre located in Rockland, Taughmaconnell, Co Galway return to Sheep 2025.

Demonstrations delivered by Eamonn Egan and his son Gerard are unique in that they focus on training the handler on how to get the best out of their dog.

Techniques

Techniques for handling dogs of different ages will be displayed including gauging when your dog is ready for training and the rate at which you should progress training in dogs with different levels of interest and ability.

The interactive demos will give viewers an opportunity to ask Eamonn questions on their own experiences.

There will also be information on how to manage dogs in respect of their health and well being. This includes aspects on how long dogs should be worked each day, their feeding progarmmes and health concerns.

Eamonn will share his extensive experience in this area and again visitors will have an opportunity to discuss any concerns that they may have in this regard.