Neven Maguire gets a helping hand at a cooking demo at Gurteen College, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Neven Maguire cooking at Sheep 2023 which was held in Gurteen Agricultural College. \ Odhran Ducie

Celebrity chef and crowd favourite Neven Maguire headlines an exciting programme of events in the Meat Markets Arena.

Neven will deliver two cooking demonstrations at 11am and 2pm.

The demos will include a focus on ways to bring the best out of lamb dishes including recipes showcasing how lamb can be a versatile, quick and easy to cook meat.

The cooking demos will be interlinked with a butchery demonstration/meat cut demonstration discussing the wide array of meat cuts in a carcase and the influence which optimum drafting of lambs has on maximising carcase value and unlocking access to key high-value markets.

Lamb consumption has faced some pressure across Europe over the last 18 months due in part to higher prices and as such it is critical that the high-quality of our premium product is optimised.

Bord Bia market specialists will deliver market updates while all of the main sheep processors will be in attendance to speak with producers.