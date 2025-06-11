George Graham’s shearing demos provide tips for new and seasoned shearers and also have an educational theme on how sheep are shorn and the value of wool. \ David Ruffles

The wool shed at Sheep 2025 will offer visitors a chance to gain an insight in to a product that has huge environmental value but unfortunately low financial value.

Age-old techniques of spinning and weaving wool on wheels and looms were the mainstay of fabricating garments for centuries and specialist Seamus Kirwan, hand woven in Ireland will bring the age-old traditions to life.

Thankfully wool has being carving out some niche markets in recent years and companies marketing woollen apparels in bedding and sheep’s wool insulation will showcase what is new on the market. The aim with any such initiatives has to be to increase the value back to the primary producer and one company which has delivered in this regard in recent years is the Galway Wool Co-op.

The farmer-owned co-operative has returned a price of €2.50/kg for Galway fleeces in recent years and will be in attendance to talk with farmers. The number of Galway sheep on farms has been boosted by the breed’s inclusion in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) so there could be opportunities for farmers to market their wool through the co-op.

Supply chain

The Irish Grown Wool Council has a challenging objective of raising the profile of Irish grown wool and increasing the value in the supply chain.

Several members of the organisation and industry stakeholders will be in attendance with Sheep 2025 keen to support the initiative.

A key aim of the wool council is to raise the profile of Irish Grown Wool and what better place to start than to get young people talking about wool and its many environmental benefits.

There are a number of studies taking place or in the pipeline with the aim of exploring ways to increase the use and value of wool. One such project, a three-year project called Regenerative Value Systems for Irish Grown Wool in Ireland (REVEIRE) has received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and aims to research how materials, products and value chains for Irish wool can be enhanced as a means of improving Ireland’s sustainability in relation to the European Green Deal and the Circular Economy Action Plan.

Last but by no means least, crowd favourite George Graham will undertake shearing demonstrations throughout the day. This is a must attend demonstration that caters to visitors that have never shorn a sheep to seasoned shearers looking to pick up a few tips.