A general view of the crop trials at the Irish Seed Trade open day on the DAFM farm at Ballyderown, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

After the drought in new winter wheat varieties in the past few years due to a breakdown of the variety Cougar to Septoria, some new varieties are now breaking through.

Graham still takes up the majority of seed area this season, with 45% of the area, while KWS Dawsum follows at 27%. Champion has 19% of the seed area and the remaining five varieties take up 3% or less of the seed area each (see Figure 1).

In the winter wheat fields, Fitzroy will be added to the provisionally recommended list this autumn.

It’s related to Stigg, the famously bright green wheat with good septoria resistance. Fitzroy carries that trait and rates a seven for resistance to Septoria, an eight for yellow rust and a seven for mildew.

It’s pipping Graham at the post on yield so far, so it is one to keep an eye on.

Olwyn. \ Donal O' Leary

Olwyn was described by Seedtech’s Tim O’Donovan as bulletproof on straw strength. It scores a six for resistance to septoria and a seven for resistance to rust. It is only being planted as a seed crop this year, but is one to keep an eye on in fields next year.

RGT Hexton.

RGT Hexton is another one to watch, but is a while off yet, with just one crop of seed in the country. It has a good stand and is reported to be slightly ahead of Dawsum and Graham on Septoria.

It also has good resistance to yellow rust. It’s good to tiller, according to the report, and was the highest-yielding variety in the highest-yielding trial at the Department of Agriculture last year. We’ll watch this space.

Other varieties coming down the pipeline at Goldcrop are LG Rebellion and KWS Scope.

Champion is gaining ground in seed area and is liked by growers. It claims to be the highest-yielding wheat in the world. It scores a six for resistance to septoria. Straw is slightly weak, so it needs a second growth regulator.

Graham is still the main variety, with a five for resistance to septoria, seven for yellow rust and eight for mildew. Its KPH is 77.3.

KWS Dawsum has a score for resistance to Septoria of five and eight for both yellow rust and mildew. It has a KPH of 78.7.