A general view of the large crowd that attended the Irish Seed Trade Association's open day on the DAFM farm at Ballyderown, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

Louth based agronomist Richard Lynch and Max Potterton, Kildalkey, Co Meath discuss the winter wheat trials during the first of the Goldcrop crop variety trials open days on the farm of John Dunne, Shanagarry, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

A general view of the crowd that attended the first of the Goldcrop crop variety trials open days on the farm of John Dunne, Shanagarry, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

It’s been a tough year for tillage farmers, but in recent weeks spring crops have improved and winter crops look a lot better. Winter barley may look better than it will yield, but spring barley is doing better than expected, so that is a positive.

It’s great to get out and look at crops at this time of the year. Over the past few weeks, the seed trade provided opportunities to visit their trial sites and examine new and upcoming varieties alongside well-established varieties, for cereals, beans and oilseed rape.

The huge amount of work and effort put into these trials is so important. Ireland does not breed its own varieties, so seed multipliers test varieties under Irish conditions before submitting them to the Department of Agriculture for testing, to see if they make it onto the recommended lists.

This ensures varieties that make it to the farmer are examined thoroughly and are among the best out there to yield, stand and fight disease in an Irish climate. This should also help to cut down on crop inputs like fungicides.

Relative yield

In this week’s Focus, we bring you through the varieties and allow you to examine what’s out there and what to look out for at harvest and when purchasing seed. Some terms to note reading through the pages are as follows.