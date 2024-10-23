Market outlook for the beef and cattle trade, animal health and breeding will all be covered at the mart events. \ Clive Wasson

The Irish Farmers Journal in association with Progressive Genetics are kicking off a Suckler Marts Roadshow next week.

The series will visit a number of marts across the country over the next few weeks with the first one taking place in Elphin mart, Co Roscommon next Tuesday 29 October.

All events will commence at 7pm with some of the Irish Farmers Journal livestock team taking a look at important schemes and deadlines to be aware of over the next couple of weeks to make sure there are no delays in payments during the month of December.

The Irish Farmers Journal will also give a market outlook for the beef trade and the weanling trade for the rest of 2024 and what the market prospects look like for 2025.

The next part of the evening will focus on animal health where a local vet will outline some important points in relation to keeping animals healthy this winter.

What products to use when dosing for liver fluke and when to use them, dosing for worms and keeping cattle free of lice will all be covered.

We will also take a look at some tips around vaccination of weanlings and calves against pneumonia this winter.

Feeding weanlings will also be covered including what level of feeding is required to hot target weight gains during the housing period.

Each evening, there will be a live suckler cow and calf demonstration and discussion showcasing suckler animals, including cow and calf pairs and high-quality weanlings, giving a firsthand look at how the sires from Progressive Genetics are performing on farm.

Progressive Genetics will also launch their new suckler catalogue, showcasing both their well-established sires in Irish AI and some new options for farmers.

They will also provide insights on breeding strategies on the night, offering recommendations on sires for different market segments, whether you need easy calving sires, replacements, or export-quality weanlings.

Dovea Genetics and Munster Bovine will both partner in the event in Ennis mart and Gortatlea mart.

Admission is free to each event. Tea/coffee and refreshments will be served after each event. A free to enter raffle will take place each night at the end of the presentations where a number of prizes can be won.