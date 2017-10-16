Sign in to your account
Five ways silage bales came in useful during Ophelia

By on
As hurricane Ophelia begins to pass across the country, felling trees and causing damage, farmers have put a range of measures in place to secure their farms - including using silage bales.
As hurricane Ophelia begins to pass across the country, felling trees and causing damage, farmers have put a range of measures in place to secure their farms - including using silage bales.

Farmers have started using silage bales to secure the roofs of sheds, doors and silage pits as ex-hurricane Ophelia batters the country.

While baling twine is often used to secure gates and comes in handy, silage bales are now fast becoming the second best tool on farms.

With Ophelia now crossing the country, farmers have taken to social media to show how they are putting silage bales to use.

Cork dairy farmer and 2015 Nuffield scholar Maeve O’Keefe has tweeted that her father has put silage bales on the roof of a shed and has also used one to secure the side of a shed.

She said: “Dads taking no chances silage bales everywhere even on roof to keep sheeting from lifting.”

Meanwhile, in Galway, Niall Callanan has tweeted this image of silage bales keeping the silage pit secure from Ophelia.

In Cavan, one farming family has secured a trampoline with a silage bale.

Irish Farmers Journal farmer writer and resident snapchatter, Tommy Moyles, has shared these photos from his Clonakility farm where he has used bales to secure gates.

He has also used one to keep a door from flying off its hinges during Ophelia.

Jenny Lawlor sent us this photo on Facebook, with silage bales keeping the roof on stables.

If you have any photos of how you have used bales to secure parts of your farm, you can send them to news@farmersjournal.ie.

Place ad