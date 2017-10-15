Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches

With Ophelia confirmed to hit Ireland's shores on Monday morning, we turn to Texas for advice on keeping livestock safe in a severe storm.

Met Éireann told the National Emergency Coordination Committee this Sunday that the centre of hurricane Ophelia was now forecast to reach the southwest of Ireland at 11am on Monday and move up the west coast during the day. A red weather warning is in place for western counties and an orange warning applies to the rest of the country.

Latest guidance from the National Hurricane Centre.

Bear in mind times shown are AST so add 5 hours.

Centre of low hits SW coast approx 11am pic.twitter.com/gCcQPa0TGh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

Farmers in Texas are well used to hurricanes, as illustrated recently by Harvey. Here is some livestock safety advice from the Texas Cooperative Extension service:

If possible, large livestock should not remain in sheds as wind damage to the building would injure them. "Turn them loose in larger pastures or pens with some solid shelter or tall brush and large trees on high ground," Texan experts advise. "Cattle and horses will instinctively go deep in this type of cover. Smaller livestock (sheep, goats, swine, or rabbits) can be brought indoors for protection if necessary."

Do not put yourself at risk checking livestock that remain outside, but be prepared to check on them immediately following the storm. Farmers are advised not to check their herds without being accompanied for safety reasons #StormOphelia — Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) October 15, 2017 "Most animals are used to being outside in bad weather and will be simply stressed and need clean feed, a dry place to stand, and water. Some electrolytes or vitamins will be beneficial in returning them to normal," Texas Cooperation Extension says.

Have a plan should you need extra feed and water, as well as basic veterinary supplies (bandages, topical antibiotics, tetanus toxoid). Keep restraining equipment such as halters and ropes ready if injured animals need veterinary assistance.

Immediately prior to the storm, turn off all electrical power and water in the sheds (not fences).

Remove any loose boards, wire, fence posts, around the yard and fields to reduce the chance of injury to livestock by flying objects.

Move machinery into sheltered areas.

With power failures expected on Monday, alternative power generation may also be needed for milking or water pumping.

Click here for more advice on general farmyard and machinery safety ahead of the storm.

Anybody not taking storm Orphelia seriously should think again - I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this https://t.co/DNeoeCQ4Ut — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 15, 2017

