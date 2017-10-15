Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
Met Éireann told the National Emergency Coordination Committee this Sunday that the centre of hurricane Ophelia was now forecast to reach the southwest of Ireland at 11am on Monday and move up the west coast during the day. A red weather warning is in place for western counties and an orange warning applies to the rest of the country.
Latest guidance from the National Hurricane Centre.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017
Bear in mind times shown are AST so add 5 hours.
Centre of low hits SW coast approx 11am
Farmers in Texas are well used to hurricanes, as illustrated recently by Harvey. Here is some livestock safety advice from the Texas Cooperative Extension service:
Farmers are advised not to check their herds without being accompanied for safety reasons #StormOphelia— Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) October 15, 2017
"Most animals are used to being outside in bad weather and will be simply stressed and need clean feed, a dry place to stand, and water. Some electrolytes or vitamins will be beneficial in returning them to normal," Texas Cooperation Extension says.
Anybody not taking storm Orphelia seriously should think again - I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 15, 2017