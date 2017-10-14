Sign in to your account
From tractors to helicopters on vintage charity run

By on
The Leap and District Vintage club is embarking on a marathon 24-hour tractor run to raise money for an air ambulance service in Co Cork.
The Leap and District Vintage club is embarking on a marathon 24-hour tractor run to raise money for an air ambulance service in Co Cork.

The group is armed with packs of food and flasks of tea and ready to roll this Saturday afternoon, driver and club member Diarmuid French told the Irish Farmers Journal. "We're leaving at 2pm, we have nine tractors, 18 drivers and we're changing every two hours," he said. "The weather is looking good until the middle of the night."

The team will drive four David Browns (1200, 995, 880 and 850), three Massey Fergusons (one 133 and two 135s), one Ford 4000 and one Fordson Major over 500km through the night. Their route takes in Toormore, Kilcrohane, Castletownbere, Kilgarvan, Millstreet, Mallow, Ballincollig, Crosshaven, Kinsale and Clonakilty.

They will return to Leap for the annual threshing event in the village on Sunday. "There will also be butter making, singing and dancing," Diarmuid promised.

The drivers have given the 1958-1974 fleet a modern lift with additional lights and GPS trackers to allow the public to follow their progress online.

The tractor run is raising funds for Irish Community Air Ambulance, which is planning a helicopter evacuation service based at Cork Airport. The drivers will collect money on their journey and donations can also be made online through the organisation's Facebook page.

