Glanbia will pay its suppliers 39.77c/l, excluding VAT, for December 2021 milk supplied at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The price includes an unconditional late supply bonus of 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, which will be paid on milk supplied in December.

This bonus is also paid on surplus milk from Glanbia’s liquid and autumn-calving scheme suppliers.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.39c/l, excluding VAT, payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied during December as their share of GI profit.

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said: “Milk supplies remain moderate in some leading dairy regions, which is underpinning strong international prices for dairy ingredients.

“We will continue to monitor developments and the impact of the COVID-19 variant.”

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies also lifted its milk price on Thursday.

It will pay 37.9c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk, a lift of 0.5c/l on November supplies.