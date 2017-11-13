Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Grain growers to protest at the gates of Guinness
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Grain growers to protest at the gates of Guinness

By on
The Irish Grain Growers Group is to protest outside the gates of Guinness on Tuesday to highlight the challenges facing malting barley growers.
The Irish Grain Growers Group is to protest outside the gates of Guinness on Tuesday to highlight the challenges facing malting barley growers.

A protest is to take place outside the gates of Guinness in Dublin on Tuesday as the Irish Grain Growers Group aims to highlight the current challenges facing traditional malting barley growers and indeed the tillage sector as a whole.

Following on from its demonstration recently outside Minch Malt, part of Boortmalt in Athy, the group has said that it now finds itself having to head to St. James’s Gate.

A statement from the group said: “The move is due to receiving no reply from our correspondence to Boortmalt and its farmer-owned parent company Axereal.

“Indeed we were thoroughly dismayed with the Diageo/Guinness response to the situation in which they effectively washed their hands of the current crisis by saying that they have no direct dealings with farmers and they carry out their purchasing of malted barley with Boortmalt.

“They even said that they do not set the price of the pint in the pubs when we suggested that the price of the pint should drop by at least 10c due to the poor price of malting barley.

“We are sure many publicans would have an opinion on that. We are repeating our call to have the price of the pint dropped by at least 10c for customers.”

According to the group they are making it clear “that Diageo effectively sets the price for malting barley as they buy most of the malt from Boortmalt”.

It said that Diageo has huge buying power in the relationship and are profiting on the back of growers.

“Indeed, the forward selling part of the current pricing model with Boortmalt applies to barley destined for Diageo.

“As this share of contracted barley was 70% in 2017, it is clear that Diageo’s claim that is has no role whatsoever in negotiations regarding the price of malting barley is disingenuous at best.”

National scandal

Quoting from the Guinness website in its press release the group said: “It begins with barley. Barley sown in Irish soil and malted behind our famous gates. It's not an easy grain to grow, which is why we have relationships with farmers that span three generations.”

Continuing, the group believes that it would be a national scandal that the raw materials would have to be imported.

“This is the reality that Diageo/Guinness are facing. They must realise that it is not 1759 in terms of time but high noon for malting barley growers.

“The relationship and history between traditional Irish malting barley growers and Guinness would be lost, a key marketing tool used by Diageo at present in the Guinness Storehouse and in advertising campaigns. The damage to brand Ireland would be incalculable.

“We are heading to the Guinness storehouse the biggest tourist destination in Ireland where we Irish farmers are used as part of the story of Guinness.

“We will be handing in letters to be given to Guinness/Diageo staff.”

Read more

Boortmalt to extend malting capacity at Athy plant

Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse

More in News
In pictures: 18in calf that fits into a dog’s coat
News
In pictures: 18in calf that fits into a dog’s coat
By Amy Forde on 13 November 2017
Member
Glyphosate not linked with cancer – new study
News
Glyphosate not linked with cancer – new study
By Amy Forde on 13 November 2017
Member
Way clear for Irish beef and sheepmeat to Iran
News
Way clear for Irish beef and sheepmeat to Iran
By Phelim O'Neill on 13 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and glyphosate vote
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and glyphosate vote
By Thomas Hubert on 24 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate and grain growers' protest
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate and grain growers' protest
By Thomas Hubert on 24 October 2017
Member
Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
News
Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
By Pat O'Toole on 24 October 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad