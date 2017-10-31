Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: KT payments, milk myths and mart injury
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 31 October 2017
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 31 October.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:
Tom Forde's land in Ballyboy, Ardrahan, Co Galway, beginning to show signs of flooding. Photography by David Ruffles
More in News
By Caitríona Morrissey on 31 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 31 October 2017
By Amy Forde on 31 October 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 October 2017
By Hannah Quinn Mulligan on 06 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...