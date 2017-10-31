Sign in to your account
code
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: KT payments, milk myths and mart injury

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 31 October.
  • Farmers enrolled in the Knowledge Transfer scheme should see payments start this week.
  • According to the CSO, agriculture emits more than 98% of Ireland’s ammonia.
  • The chair of Dairy UK says people need to realise that dairy is a “superfood”.
  • A man in Castlerea Mart received serious head injuries.
  • Scammers pretending to work for the Irish Farmers Journal are targeting farmers.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Tom Forde's land in Ballyboy, Ardrahan, Co Galway, beginning to show signs of flooding. Photography by David Ruffles

