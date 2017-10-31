Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Man receives serious head injuries at Castlerea Mart
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Man receives serious head injuries at Castlerea Mart

By on
A man was taken to Castlebar Hospital on Saturday after he suffered serious injuries at Castlerea Mart.
A man was taken to Castlebar Hospital on Saturday after he suffered serious injuries at Castlerea Mart.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Knowledge Transfer payments begin
News
Knowledge Transfer payments begin
By Amy Forde on 31 October 2017
Farmers warned of new scam callers
News
Farmers warned of new scam callers
By Farmers Journal on 31 October 2017
Machinery destroyed in Roscommon blaze
News
Machinery destroyed in Roscommon blaze
By Amy Forde on 31 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Watch: fodder savings to be made with silage analysis
Management
Watch: fodder savings to be made with silage analysis
By Contributor on 24 October 2017
Member
Cattle trade steady at Markethill
Northern Ireland
Cattle trade steady at Markethill
By Kieran Mailey on 18 October 2017
Member
Man pleads not guilty to theft of €107,300 worth of livestock
News
Man pleads not guilty to theft of €107,300 worth of livestock
By Amy Forde on 18 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad