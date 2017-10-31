Sign in to your account
World Dairy Summit: time to debunk milk myths

By on
The message that dairy is a superfood needs to be heard loud and clear and it is time to debunk anti-dairy myths, the World Dairy Summit heard on Monday.
Dairy is a superfood and that message needs to be heard loud and clear by consumers, Paul Vernon, the chairman of Dairy UK has said.

Speaking at the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit in Belfast, on Monday, he said: “The world and the dairy sector has changed massively over the past 30 years and the way we are communicating with consumers has changed too.”

Industry leaders from the UK, China, Japan and Australia underlined the importance of communicating effectively with consumers who are looking for reassurance on the integrity and quality of dairy foods at a time anti-dairy activism is on the rise.

Myths and scare stories

Also speaking at the summit was Tomas Pietrangeli, managing director of Arla UK.

He said: “At a time when there is a need around the world for more nutritious food, dairy should be a critical part of the solution.

“However, the myths and scare stories that are being presented about dairy does give the industry a potential crisis and in the UK and Europe we could be facing an existential threat from anti-dairy campaigning.

“We have a bright future, we have the ammunition and we need to play to our strengths.

“Changing the visual image of milk and focusing on young women is essential in establishing the message that one of the greatest sources of foods is still relevant and part of modern day life.”

Pietrangeli also said that it is time to get behind the goodness and time to debunk the anti-dairy myths and unsubstantiated claims.

Confronting the myths

Dr Judith Bryans, president of the International Dairy Federation, said: “The message from across the global sector is quite clear – the industry must be committed to highlighting the nutritional benefits of dairy and confronting the many myths that are peddled by the anti-dairy lobby.

“It is a major challenge but one that dairy can rise to.”

Government stance

Meanwhile, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs in the UK, told the summit that the UK government is committed to supporting the dairy industry.

He said that during Brexit negotiations, the UK Government wants to ensure that supply lines are solid, no barriers to trade are erected and labour can be accessed where it is needed.

“This will be at the forefront of our minds.”

Also at the conference was European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan, who said the issue of free movement of people was “a difficult issue for the UK and for the EU for different reasons, and will require negotiations”.

Commissioner Hogan told the summit that EU agri exports continued to grow even though the sector was still adjusting to the post-quota environment.

He said there is need for an ongoing commitment to sustainability “from farm to fork”.

