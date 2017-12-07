Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 December.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 December.

In the news

  • Status orange and yellow snow-ice warnings are in place for large swathes of the country on Thursday night and Friday.
  • New rules dictating what direction farmers can plough their fields are being considered by the Department of Agriculture.
  • Just three years after being forced to pay millions back to Brussels, another potential land eligibility time bomb is ticking.
  • Shipments of breeding heifers and feeder bulls are due to load in the next few days.
  • A Brexit border deal is drawing closer, with Irish and UK governments expected to continue talks overnight.

  • Fonterra has announced that it has reduced its forecast farmgate milk price and also issued a financial trading update.

    • Photo of the day

    A Manitou ML630 was well able to climb the steep bank of wood chip.

