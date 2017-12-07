Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 7 December.
In the news
Photo of the day
A Manitou ML630 was well able to climb the steep bank of wood chip.
More in News
By Tommy Moyles on 07 December 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 07 December 2017
Related Stories
By Farmers Journal on 01 December 2017
By Paul Mooney on 06 December 2017
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...