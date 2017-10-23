Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Grain Growers to protest over malting barley prices
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Grain Growers to protest over malting barley prices

By on
The Irish Grain Growers group will stage a "demonstration of facts" outside Boortmalt in Athy, Co Kildare this Tuesday at 10.30am.
The Irish Grain Growers group will stage a "demonstration of facts" outside Boortmalt in Athy, Co Kildare this Tuesday at 10.30am.

The group has said that while the latest harvest price for malting barley is €154.80/t, the cost of production including land rental and labour is €282/t at the target yield of 6.5t/ha for distilling barley and €244/t at 7.5t/ha for brewing barley. Irish Grain Growers said in a statement that the current price “barely covers cost of production excluding land rental and labour; so malting barley growers are working for nothing and would be better off from an income prospective leasing out their land, particulars since this can be earned tax-free”.

Irish Grain Growers are calling for €200/t for brewing malting barley and €220/t for distilling malting barley for 2018. They argue that the booming Irish whiskey industry should cover the additional costs of growing distilling barley.

April agreement

The group’s statement is highly critical of the agreement struck between Boortmalt and the IFA in April, which offered farmers an initial €164/t forward fixed price for up to 15% of their crop and subsequent opportunities to fix prices for part of their production until 2018.

IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy said at the time “nothing had been left behind” in negotiating the package, which had the potential to deliver €38/t above feed barley prices.

Irish Grain Growers now argue that this premium has failed to materialise and are ”calling on IFA to step away from negotiating on behalf of growers”.

The group also wants the full details of the IFA-Boortmalt agreement to be published.

Read more

Listen: ‘Malting barley pays less than forestry’

Analysis: Boortmalt’s reasonable approach

More in Tillage
Member
Tillage management: herbicide spraying
Management
Tillage management: herbicide spraying
By Andy Doyle on 20 October 2017
Member
Tillage management: BYDV disease
Management
Tillage management: BYDV disease
By Andy Doyle on 20 October 2017
Member
Yara warns of higher nitrogen prices
Companies
Yara warns of higher nitrogen prices
By Lorcan Allen on 19 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Global grain supply affecting grain prices
Editorial
Global grain supply affecting grain prices
By Justin McCarthy on 18 October 2017
Glanbia sets grain prices for 2017 harvest
Markets
Glanbia sets grain prices for 2017 harvest
By Thomas Hubert on 12 October 2017
Glanbia to discourage grain deliveries to local depots
News
Glanbia to discourage grain deliveries to local depots
By Thomas Hubert on 12 October 2017
Master 27ton drier
Master 27ton drier,2004,cleaner,intake hopper and fully serviced.Genuine inquire...
View ad
tst
Please enter a description - Words for choosen package price include title, desc...
View ad
MASSEY FERGUSON COMBINES
THINKING OF CHANGING YOUR COMBINE ???LOOKING FOR A DEMONSTATION OR A QUOTE ?...
View ad
New Holland TX34 PRICE DROP
PRICE DROPOut of Season deal1990 TX 34 C/W 17FT HEADERPERFECT WORKIN...
View ad

Place ad