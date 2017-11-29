Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kilbrittain Tractor run to raise funds for autism unit
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Kilbrittain Tractor run to raise funds for autism unit

By on
The annual Kilbrittain tractor run expects to be a huge success this new year's eve with hundreds of tractor drivers expected to raise money for the local autism unit.
The annual Kilbrittain tractor run expects to be a huge success this new year's eve with hundreds of tractor drivers expected to raise money for the local autism unit.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Machinery
Member
From bales of maize to barrels of oil
Farm machinery
From bales of maize to barrels of oil
By Michael Collins on 28 November 2017
Member
FTMTA news: auctions, new members and Grass & Muck
News
FTMTA news: auctions, new members and Grass & Muck
By Contributor on 28 November 2017
Member
Big show from Kverneland in Kilkenny
Farm machinery
Big show from Kverneland in Kilkenny
By Alistair Chambers on 28 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Cork auctioneer lands business award
Property
Cork auctioneer lands business award
By Anthony Jordan on 27 November 2017
Member
Island living on the cards as Sherkin parcel comes to market
For Sale
Island living on the cards as Sherkin parcel comes to market
By Anthony Jordan on 24 November 2017
Member
Festive fun at Christmas markets
Living Life
Festive fun at Christmas markets
By on 21 November 2017
2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620
 2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620TYRES 60%5568 HRSDYNA 611479/2...
View ad
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455PRIVILEGEDYNA 4NEW FRONT TYRESREAR TYRE...
View ad
2010 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2010 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455DYNA 4ELECTRIC FORWARD AND REVERSE3362 HRS...
View ad
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2009 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455ROSSMORE FL65 LOADERDYNA 46931 HRSELECT...
View ad
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADER
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADERTRACTOR IS AS NEWDYNO 42254 HRS...
View ad

Place ad