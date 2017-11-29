Kilbrittain Tractor run to raise funds for autism unit

-
Friends and sponsors gathered at the Viaduct Inn in Cork to launch the Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run that is being held on 31st December 2017 in aid of the Autism unit in Kilbrittain National School. Included are Darren Johnston & Sadie Madden, C103, sponsor, Suzanne O' Neill & Sinead O' Leary, AIB Finance and Leasing, sponsor, Ann O' Mahony, Mary O' Neill & Raymond Hurley, Tractor run Organising committe, Conor McCarthy, Aitkins Cork, sponsor, David O' Hanlon, Cork Farm Machinery, sponsor, Kev
Kilbrittain National School pupils Ryan Walsh, Melissa O' Hea and Darragh White are pictured at the Viaduct Inn in Cork during the launch of the Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run that is being held on 31st December 2017 in aid of the Autism unit in Kilbrittain National School. The event is being sponsored by C103, AIB Financing and Leasing, Farmpower Cork, Aitkins Cork and Bandon, Cork Farm Machinery, Mc & S Agri Sales, Ballincollig and Bandon, McCarthy's Agri Sales, Carrigtwohill, Jim Power Agri S
