Legendary weatherman to retire

The man affectionately known as the ''winking weatherman from Co Wexford'' is to hang up his weather vane at the end of this year.

After 37 years of service with Met Éireann, Dr Gerald Fleming has announced his intention to retire at the end of 2017.

Fleming first appeared on our screen in 1984 before taking a more regular slot on presenting weather bulletins the following year.

Dr Fleming has held the position of head of forecasting for the best part of a decade.

Speaking on the Today with Seán O’Rourke programme on RTÉ Radio One, Dr Fleming said that while he is retiring from Met Éireann, he will continue with his role with the World Meteorology Association.

“I’ve picked up some value in my 37 years and I hope I can pass it on to other countries where meteorology isn’t as well developed,” Dr Fleming told listeners on Friday morning.

Farming connection

Dr Fleming’s connection to farming stretches beyond the weekly farming forecast at dinner time every Sunday on RTÉ.

His father Gary was a researcher in AFT, the research body which was the precursor to Teagasc. Gary conducted extensive research on the productivity of cutaway bogs.

