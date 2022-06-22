DEAR SIR: Thank you for helping to support the tractor and road run in memory of John Curtis, Boola, Co Wexford.

Our gofundme page has been very busy and after Friday 24 June, we will all have more funds to research cancer and potentially save more lives.

John died after a battle with a rare form of a thoracic sarcoma and these cancers receive the least research because they are so rare.

The people of Raheen and Boola appreciate the help and hope to see lots of you there on Friday evening in south Wexford.