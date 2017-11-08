Listen: breeding the optimal cow in Co Down
By Peter McCann on 08 November 2017
â€œIt takes time to deliver change on any farm. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are on a path."
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Farm Programmes
By CiarÃ¡n Lenehan on 07 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 06 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 05 November 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 06 November 2017
By Peter McCann on 02 November 2017
By Peter McCann on 31 October 2017
NICE STRAIGHT MACHINEELECTRIC CONTROLâ‚¬7500CALL SALES 087 1472154...
JUST INVERY CLEAN LOADER6 TONNE LIFT3.3 METRE REACHTURBOâ‚¬2...
Abbey 1600 slurry tankÂ Fully recondition PumpÂ Pipes on front of ...
Fransgard RV 390 Haybob ****In stock***Â 12ft 10 working widthÂ Ideal fo...
Mconnel SkataeratorÂ Unique vibration action with its off centre weightÂ...