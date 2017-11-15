Listen: tapping into a €62bn Asian economy
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 November 2017
The Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia are on a trade mission in Japan and South Korea in an attempt to tap into €64bn food import market. Hannah Quinn-Mulligan reports.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...