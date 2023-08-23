A total of 19,393 live cattle have been imported to farms in NI over the first seven months of 2023, up 5% on the 18,438 from the same period in 2022, data published by DAERA shows.

The vast majority of live imports are animals born in the Republic of Ireland (ROI), with 16,712 imported into NI to the end of July 2023. The remainder are imports from Britain, which are up by over one third in 2023 to stand at 1,573, while imports of cattle from “other countries” have totalled 1,108, down nearly 300 head on the 1,405 from 2022.

Of the Irish imports, 7,444 are heifers aged over six months, with many destined for breeding and subsequent sale as replacement suckler animals. There have also been 3,242 males aged over six months as well as 6,026 imported calves.

New beef scheme

While many of these cattle imports will end up as breeding animals in suckler and dairy herds, farmers who intend on taking any imports through to slaughter as prime beef animals should note that these cattle will not be eligible for the new Beef Carbon Reduction scheme. It is due to open in early 2024, with payments made on steers, heifers and young bulls slaughtered under 30 months, gradually reducing to under 26 months by year four of the scheme.

“The Beef Carbon Reduction measure is limited to clean beef animals born and bred in NI and registered on APHIS,” states a DAERA document published in 2022.

