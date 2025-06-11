Even smaller sprayers targeted at livestock farms and ATV sprayers require testing at three years of age.

Using plant protection products (PPPs) safely and effectively depends on how well sprayers and other pesticide application equipment work.

The Sustainable Use Directive (SUD) 2009/128/EC sets rules for using PPPs and requires that sprayers in professional use are inspected.

Horizontal boom sprayers including those under 3m wide (including ATV sprayers) and/or integrated into drills or other equipment, such as maize planters, must also be tested if they are in use and over three years of age. As of 31 December 2024, these sprayers require testing. Bush or orchard blast sprayers are also required to be tested.

It’s important to remember, that testing applies to all farms where there is a sprayer on-site for professional use, regardless of how often it is used, it’s working width or how much it cost.

Nozzle pressure needs to be tested across the booms entire working width.

For reference, any sprayer purchased new in 2022 is due to be tested this year. Any sprayer purchased this year will need to be tested for the first time in 2028.

Below we look at some of the key areas inspectors will place focus on.

Testing venue and costs

Testing is carried out by independent equipment inspectors (EIs) who have been trained and registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

While there are independent testing firms, a large cohort of sprayer dealers do offer testing services, a list of which can be found on the DAFM website. The cost of the test typically varies based on a number of different factors. These include:

Sprayer/boom size – more nozzles to test, etc.

Test location – will the inspector arrive on-site or will the sprayer be brought to their premises, etc.

Condition of the sprayer – most times, if an issue is found during testing, the inspector will generally make the necessary repairs as they go, contributing to the overall cost.

All controls should be accessible and working properly.

Consequences for not having a sprayer tested

Where a sprayer exceeds three years of age and is found not to have been tested, it is considered a breach of legal obligation and affects the conditionality requirements under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Conditionality, which was formerly known as cross compliance, is a set of baseline requirements under the current CAP Strategic Plan. Where farmers are found not to be in compliance, they can be penalised in their Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) payment. Department inspectors will assess the date of testing, test certificate number, and seek proof to confirm whether the sprayer is less than three years old.

Pre-inspection checks and testing

A sprayer that is leak free and in good working order should need little done in terms of maintenance beforehand. These pre-inspection checks are largely the areas of focus during testing and something the majority of users can check over and rectify themselves. Ideally, the owner/operator needs to be present throughout the testing procedure.

Once the sprayer has passed its pre-inspection checks, the test can be carried out by the registered inspector. While there are some variations in the test requirements for sprayers depending on boom width less than or greater than 3m, we will look to focus on boom widths exceeding 3m for the purpose of this article.

PTO and cleanliness

For any sprayer to pass the testing procedure, the PTO shaft, where fitted, must be fitted with a fully intact PTO cover, O-gaurds and safety chains. The sprayer itself should be cleaned thoroughly, externally and internally including filters.

These filters must be designed to allow cleaning without any spillage of tank contents, even if a blockage occurs during spraying.

Leaks

A sprayer with leaks will fail the pre-inspection and, therefore, not be tested. Leaks usually show up quickly when the pressure is increased to a higher pressure than normal spraying pressure. Leaks are usually an easy fix, the most of which are resolved by adjusting, cleaning or tightening couplings and fittings, replacing ‘o’ rings or sprayer components.

Pressure gauge

Aside from leaks, a working pressure gauge is one of the most critical test requirements. Pressure gauges can lose their accuracy overtime as well as if directly exposed to frost.

Therefore, if a sprayer is being wintered outdoors it is a good idea to cover/insulate the gauge with something like a hat.

The gauge must meet pressure requirements when tested against a calibrated master gauge (0.2bar tolerance). The gauge must be the correct size (at least 63mm in diameter), readable when viewed from the operating position, and have the correct scale markings.

A defective gauge which fails to meet requirements must be replaced before continuing the sprayer test.

The l./min output per nozzle needs to be checked and within tolerance.

Boom pipe work and nozzles

The entire boom must be structurally sound, straight and level. All break-back mechanisms and hinge points must function properly. Pipework must be in good condition with no evidence of leaks, kinks or wear.

All nozzles must be identical, and their orientation and location shall be uniform along the sprayer boom. Where a sprayer boom has more than one set of nozzles a test is required for each set. The flow rate of each nozzle must be checked to ensure that the flow rate does not deviate more than +/- 10% from the flow rate tables provided by the nozzle manufacturer. As nozzles wear, their flow rate increases, and the evenness of the spray pattern deteriorates and becomes streaky. Most standard nozzles will have a recommended lifespan which tends to be 1,000 acres of use. Upgrading to ceramic tipped nozzles will offer a longer lifespan which is generally 1,000 hours of use.

Section pressures and flow rates are also measured as part of the test – this is whereby the nozzle pressure must remain constant regardless as to how many sections are on/off at any one time.

The sprayer certificate, will be issued once the machine has passed the test.

Filter

A filter must be installed on the pressure side of the pump, and most sprayers also require a suction filter. Nozzle filters are not deemed as a suitable substitute for pressure-side filters. All filters must be clean, undamaged, and equipped with replaceable inserts. The mesh size should be appropriate for the nozzle used on the sprayer. These filters must be designed to allow cleaning without any spillage of tank contents, even if a blockage occurs during spraying. Additionally, the filtering units must be completely leak free.

Controls

Inside the cab, the controls must be accessible. Essentially, all devices for regulating the flow and adjusting the pressure must be working properly. The on/off handle and boom section taps must be present and also working properly. Obviously, there are to be no leaks from the controls or the manifold they are mounted to.

Pump capacity

The sprayers pump must be in good mechanical condition and capable of providing sufficient flow for the boom and allow good agitation. A pump should be capable of maintain its pressure, excessive pressure fluctuations will result in uneven spray delivery. A pump running at two bar pressure should have an individual nozzle output of 1.29l/min if fitted with red 04 nozzles. Issues such as pulsating can occur with pumps whereby, the diaphragm may need attention, or it could simply be an air leak on the suction side.

The pump must be in good running order.

Benefits of having a tested sprayer

A tested sprayer is capable of applying plant protection products accurately and evenly to the target area.

Tested sprayers in good condition reduce the risk of under or over application occurring, resulting in a reduced risk of damage to the environment.

The risk to the health and safety of the user and others is reduced with a sprayer that has passed the test.

The possibility of pesticides getting into water courses or waterbodies, from spills or inaccurate spraying can be reduced by having sprayers in good condition.

Successfully tested sprayers are deemed to be compliant with the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive 2009/128/EC.

A sprayer with a test service history available may hold a better monetary value.

The sprayer test verifies that the sprayer is fit for purpose.