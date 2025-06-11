Spaying speed ranges from 0-25km/h while maximum road speed is 50km/h.

The new 540R/550R models come with the option of a 30m steel or 36m steel, two-part folding boom, 4,000l (540R) or 5,000l (550R) spray tank and a 500l rinse tank.

John Deere has introduced a new 500R series of flagship self-propelled sprayers to sit alongside the current 332M and 340M models.The 500R sits at the top tier, with a number of new features and updates including a more premium operator environment and better weight distribution.

It is equipped with a fully pressurised cab which meets category 4 filtration to protect operators from exposure to chemicals while spraying. Premium infotainment features have been added such as Bluetooth connectivity, and seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The G5Plus CommandCenter™ boasts a 35% larger screen and 75% faster performance compared to previous displays. It offers high-definition 1080P resolution and a familiar maps-like satellite view.

A corner post display provides essential machine information. Meanwhile, a new CommandArm groups buttons by functionality, including engine, transport and chassis, and lights, for intuitive operation.

The new 500R sits at the top tier, with a number of new features and updates, including a more premium operator environment and better weight distribution.

Enhanced Boom Stability

The BoomTrac™ Pro 2 system uses five boom height sensors and an Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor, ensuring the spray boom maintains its desired position at all times.

This maintains consistent application heights, reduces drift, and allows for higher forward speeds.

The actively controlled centre frame delivers maximum stiffness and optimal boom performance.

It combines high stability with an intelligent dampening system.

Advanced Drivetrain

The 500R is equipped with the same 285hp PowerTech six-cylinder engine which is coupled with the CommandDrive™ variable speed hydrostatic transmission, offering infinite speed adjustment.

A single hydrostatic pump powers four variable wheel motors, each connected to a heavy-duty planetary final drive hub.

This configuration ensures full pulling power at each wheel and delivers superior traction control.

The independent wheel motors automatically adjust power based on weight distribution and wheel speed to maintain stability and grip.

For road travel, the 500R’s Auto Mode reduces engine speed to 1,350 RPM, significantly lowering fuel consumption and noise levels.

Hydraulic track width adjustment ranges from 1.8m to 2.5m.

Precision Technology

The combination of PowrSpray, ExactApply and BoomTrac Pro 2 claims up to 98% accuracy in spraying applications. PowrSpray is a dual-circuit pump system developed exclusively by John Deere.

Its key component, the Direct Rate Controller on the spray pump, can change output from minimum to maximum in less than three seconds, maintaining a consistent application rate even when forward speed changes.

ExactApply offers highly precise spray control through individual nozzle management and pulse width modulation which maintains a constant droplet size across a large ground speed range, thus maximising application quality.

The automatic turn compensation ensures a constant application rate in case the machine follows a curved track, and the new multi-meter feature allows up to 11 rates across the boom bringing application to an even higher precision.

“The new 500R is 100% John Deere made”, explained Solenne Bourgeois, product marketing manager, Europe.

“It features the same premium cab as our combines, trusted suspension from our US self-propelled sprayers, the powerful engine from the 6R 250 tractor, and the proven PowrSpray technology from our successful R900i trailed sprayer. It’s built for exceptional comfort, intuitive control, and smart spraying – delivering the performance farmers expect from John Deere.”

The overall unladen weight is 13,900kg.

Other specs

The new 540R/550R models come with the option of a 30m steel or 36m steel, two-part folding boom, 4,000l (540R) or 5,000l (550R) spray tank and a 500l rinse tank. The filling pump has a capacity of 1,200l/min while the spray pump has a capacity of 1,000l/min.

Spraying speed ranges from 0-25km/h, with a maximum road speed of 50km/h. On standard tyres, crop clearance is 120cm while overall width is 2.55m. Hydraulic track width adjustment ranges from 1.8m to 2.5m. Overall unladen weight is 13,900kg.