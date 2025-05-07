The AmaSelect Row system reduces spray use as only the crop band is sprayed.

Based in Naas, Co Kildare, Brophy Produce is a unique Irish business specialising in growing, packing and distributing broccoli and cabbage to Ireland’s major retailers.

Having started out growing just two hectares in 1983, Brophy Produce is now the largest broccoli producer on the island of Ireland, growing almost 300ha.

In 2023, the decision was made to upgrade the farm’s older sprayer to a machine equipped with all the latest technology to help reduce chemical usage.

After a year of research and careful consideration, the farm took delivery of a new Amazone Pantera 4504 in spring 2024, one of only two units currently working in the country.

Irish Farmers Journal caught up with farm manager, Pat Smyth and sprayer operator Ryan O’Shea to find out more about the Pantera and its benefits.

Before this, the farm had been using a 24m Hardi machine equipped with the brand’s air-assisted Twin Force boom “The Twin Force air-assisted spraying was and still is a super concept in windier conditions for spray penetration in crops where there was a large canopy,” Pat said.

“Although a very modern machine for its time, it was long overdue an upgrade.

“Broccoli is a vegetable that is very reliant on manual labour, therefore we tend to have broccoli at all different growth stages, meaning the sprayer is out pretty much every day. As a result, a tractor is tied up pretty much all the time,” Pat added.

To free up a tractor and improve spraying capacity, the decision was made to opt for a self-propelled sprayer, a machine that both Pat and Ryan felt would bring numerous benefits.

“Throughout 2023 we saw and drove a number of the machines, all of which had their own positives and negatives,” Pat explained. “Around the same time, I had come across the Amazone website and was reading through the features available on the Pantera. I saw they had a feature that allowed for remote switching between row-specific band spraying and full-width spraying.

“Considering we plant broccoli at average row distances of 90cm, there is naturally a lot of area between each plant row not requiring sprayed,” he said. A deal was later done with Leinster Hydraulics & Farm Machinery for a full-spec Pantera 4504 fitted with 27m Super-L2 booms which arrived some time later in February 2024.

Brophy’s machine was optioned with a 27m Super-l2 steel boom.

Boom

The 4504 is equipped with a 4,500l spray tank offering an actual volume of 4,750l. Behind this is a 500l fresh water tank. Possible boom options vary from 21m to 48m. In an effort to move more towards a controlled farm traffic (CTF) system, Brophys decided to move up from 24m to 27m, which is exactly five bouts of the broccoli planter, Ryan noted.

The result is that the sprayer is always driving where the planter has been, helping reduce soil compaction. Six sensors across the entire working width constantly sense boom height and angle in order to automatically maintain a constant height over the crop. The unit is equipped with the DUS pro high-pressure boom recirculation system and LED individual nozzle lighting.

The boom is fitted with six sensors, which adjust the boom in order to maintain the set height above the crop.

AmaSelect

The features offered on the sprayers boom were among the largest pull factors towards Amazone for Pat and the team. The main one being the AmaSelect electric individual nozzle control system. In addition to 25cm part-width sections – which can be switched automatically via GPS-Switch – the system offers electrical switching between one or more of the four mounted nozzles via the operator terminal or completely automatically if the forward speed or application rate is changed.

Given the unique spacing between broccoli rows, Brophy Produce’s machine was equipped with the optional off-set kit for row spraying broccoli. Ryan said that when setting up the AmaSelect Row system, he could remotely select the required nozzles at ground level via the Amazone app. Via this Bluetooth app, he can also turn on each individual nozzle and check for blockages.

Headland spraying requires full boom coverage as rows are running perpendicular as well as parallel, meaning the full 54 nozzles are used in comparison to 30 when row spraying.

What they like most about the AmaSelect Row system is the huge reduction in spray and water required for the same results. “Once we enter into the terminal the field we intend to spray, it will work out how many litres are needed for the headland and for the centre runs. Based on this, we can fill the tank accordingly,” said Pat.

The large Raven terminal displays all guidance- and boom-related information.

“Based on the broccoli size at the moment, when we are row spraying, we apply 25cm bands of spray to each row. This is roughly 7.5m in total or 27% of the 27m boom. At a rate of 200l/ha the actual volume of spray needed when row spraying is just 55l/ha, saving 145l/ha or just over 72% of spray. Taking the headlands into account, it’s working out to an average saving of 55-60%. In an era where we need to reduce chemical usage, this is a major step forward,” Pat explained.

However, as the crop grows and its canopy gets larger, so too will the spray band, gradually reducing the potential savings.

One other neat feature of the AmaSelect system is the HeightSelect feature whereby the distance between the boom and the target crop is automatically adjusted depending on the nozzle spacing and nozzle type.

When we visited, Ryan was spraying at a set height of 34cm above the crop in order to achieve a spray band of 25cm using a 40° nozzle. “As the broccoli plant grows and covers a larger surface area, a wider band needs sprayed. I just enter the target band width into the terminal and then from that it knows what height to run the boom at,” Ryan said.

The CurveControl feature is another major like for the lads and something they feel is especially important if applying certain sprays or liquid fertiliser where over-application can lead to scorching. The system works to achieve an even application across the whole boom when driving around bends or spraying around an obstacle such as a pole.

Other boom features include AutoLift boom lift which automatically lifts the boom to a set height once all nozzles are switched off, reducing the risk of potential damage on the headland. The sprayer is also geared up for AmaSelect Spot, however, spot spraying is not a feature the lads see as a major attraction currently, given the fact the broccoli crop is mechanically weeded.

The AmaDrive 7.0 terminal controls and displays all machine information.

Ryan O'Shea and Pat Smyth of Brophy Produce feel that controls are well laid out.

Induction hopper, pumps, tank

The 4,750l spray agent tank is made from a fibre glass reinforced plastic with both smooth internal and external walls. Electronic fill level indication and four rotating high-pressure nozzles for internal cleaning are standard.

There are two large spray pumps. Both are piston diaphragm pumps with a capacity of 520l/min to accommodate a broad range of water rates and forward speeds, which Ryan described as more than sufficient. Both pumps are positioned on the right-hand side of the sprayer, easily accessed and are powered using the one hydraulic motor.

As part of the Comfort Pack Plus and SmartCenter package optioned by the team, the induction hopper is managed via the TwinTerminal 7.0. This touch screen terminal allows the machine to adjust everything to do with filling, agitation and cleaning of both the tank and spray agent circuit automatically. Therefore, the number of manual valves to be turned are minimal, Ryan explained. As part of the Comfort Pack Plus, there is a sperate 160l/min fresh water pump. This can be used to supply the induction bowl with fresh water from the fresh water tank during bowser filling or to fill the fresh water tank while the other pumps fill the main tank.

All in all, Ryan is seriously impressed by the TwinTerminal 7.0 system. “Once familiar with the terminal and what is possible, it’s a system you wouldn’t be without. Everything is automatic. For example, I can set things like a pause in the filling of chemical. Also, when the induction hopper folded up, it washes automatically.”

The boom was fitted with an optional nozzle off-set kit so that it could be set up for the correct broccoli row spacings.

Engine and transmission

The sprayer is powered by a 218hp six-cylinder Deutz engine which is married up with a 50km/h single-range hydrostatic transmission. Each wheel has its own hydraulic wheel motor and disc brake. Even though the sprayer weighs in the region of 17t fully loaded, Ryan finds both the engine power and the transmission to perform well, offering plenty of torque.

The flexibility of being able to adjust track width was another feature the lads favoured with a self-propelled machine. From the cab’s AmaDrive terminal, track width can be adjusted from 1.8m to 3.2m (tyre dependant). Ryan is set up to spray at 1.8m before pushing the machine out to 2.3m for maximum stability during road transport.

Amazone uses a special chassis design to allow for track width adjustment. The level regulated hydro-pneumatic suspension system offers good comfort and stability in the field regardless of terrain or the volume of spray in the tank. At the press of a button, Ryan can choose to go between two- and four-wheel steering modes or have this happen automatically.

The sprayer is fitted with Michelin 480/80/ R46 VF tyres which Ryan pointed out are swapped for wider tyres on the shoulders of the year. Once tyres are swapped, the size needs to be inputted into the terminal so that the sprayer can make the necessary track width adjustments.

The induction bowl has a 60l capacity.

Cab and operation

Amazone opts to equip its machines with the well-known Claas cab. In terms of visibility and comfort, Ryan finds very little to fault having come from a trailed sprayer combination.

In order to keep consistency and be able to view the sprayer’s telematics alongside that of the farm’s New Holland tractor fleet, it was decided to equip the sprayer with a CNH owned Raven terminal and guidance system.

This terminal looks after everything to do with the sprayer’s boom and guidance while the smaller AmaDrive 7.0 terminal displays and offers control over everything engine- and transmission-related, ie forward speed, engine rev, as well as cruise control, steering/headland management, track width adjustment, lighting etc.

Ryan feels that both terminals are crisp clear and are laid out in an easy-to-use manner. The only critique Pat had with the cab and controls is that the operator’s hand needs to be removed from the steering wheel momentarily to turn on the indicator.

The AmaPilot+ multi-function joystick controls both the transmission and a whole host of boom features.

“It initially took a few days to become familiar with all the functions of each and every joystick button. Essentially, you’ve the use of all buttons on the joystick three times over as there are three levels. A light on the joystick shows which level is active,” Ryan said.

There are two camera systems on the sprayer: one showing a rear view and the second pointed at the front left wheel. The latter assures Ryan that the sprayer is running in track and not near a footpath if passing through a tight or busy town.

The sprayer is also equipped with an automatic greasing system which lubricates everything chassis-related.

As we walked around the machine, Ryan pointed out the endless amount of storage compartments for sprays, tools etc. Although the sprayer does not require the use of air, there is an air compressor on board for blowing out nozzles in the event of a blockage etc.

There is also an external wash kit with a 20m hose reeler mounted above the boom which can be used to clean down the boom or sprayer while still in the field.

The TwinTerminal 7.0 is equipped as part of the Comfort Plus package, meaning all filling and agitation processes are automatic at ground level.

Verdict

With 776 hours clocked up since delivery and over 2,410ha sprayed, both Pat and Ryan are delighted with how the machine has performed in every regard.

“The move to a self-propelled machine has been a great one so far, not just because of operator comfort and output, but it has freed up a tractor,” Pat said.

“One of the main reasons for going with Amazone was the AmaSelect Row system and credit where credit is due: it has worked perfectly and brings with it a serious reduction in spray usage, which can be up to 60%. The induction system and wash process is extremely particular and precise. All features such as CurveControl and the ComfortPack Plus induction hopper further add to the machine, leaving it a dream to use. Build quality too is hard to fault.

“For what appears as a daunting machine to operate, it’s quite the opposite. Everything is easily used including the terminals in the cab. Even down to the phone app, Amazone has thought of pretty much everything,” Pat said.

Both pumps are piston diaphragm pumps with a capacity of 520l/min to accommodate a broad range of water rates and forward speeds.

A large hydraulic ram at the front and rear adjusts track width from 1.8m to 2.3m.

Amazone use the same cab as used in Claas combines and foragers.

Brophy's work at a 1.8m track width in the field.