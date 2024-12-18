The new and updated cargo box can carry 13% more and up to 454kg.

John Deere announced the launch of its new diesel Gator XUV 875M utility vehicle (UTV). The model features a number of subtle updates, including a redesigned cargo box, which offers an increased cargo carrying ability up to 454kg.

This equates to an increase of 13% in comparison to the current XUV 865M. Other features of the new cargo box include: an increased overall width, 12v SAE power socket, five divider slots, a redesigned flat tailgate and integrated clamping points.

Elsewhere, the rear suspension setup has been subject to a redesign and the shock absorbers tuned for improved comfort. Both front and rear suspension configurations allow 203/229mm of travel respectively.

The air intake has been relocated and positioned 30cm higher to offer further protection off the 22.8hp diesel engine. Additionally, the new CVT air intake and exhaust system help draw cleaner air, protecting from debris, water, and muck. The new Gator XUV 875m will be available this coming spring.