Farmhand, the Irish distributor for brands such as Krone, Quicke and Amazone, have just appointed two new BiG X forager dealers for Northern Ireland.

Irwin Brothers in Co Fermanagh and McMullan Agri in Co Antrim have been appointed to supply the Krone BiG X harvester as part of their existing machinery businesses. This area was previously covered by McGee Farm Machinery in Dunleer, Co Louth.

Irwin Brothers is a family business situated at Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh.

Stephen Irwin explained, “We’ve been supplying Krone machinery for over 10 years, and many of our customers already run a BiG X harvester so it’s great we can now supply them with the full line-up of Krone equipment.”

McMullan Agri is also a family machinery business based in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Jonny McMullan explained, “I’m really excited to now offer our customers the BiG X. Supplying the Krone harvesters from where we are based on the north coast will make the brand more accessible for many contractors in our area.”