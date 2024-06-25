The Hardi crop care day will take place on 3 July from 9.30am to 4.30pm in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Irish Hardi importer and distributor, IAM Agricultural Machinery, this year celebrates its 40-year partnership working with the Danish sprayer brand.

In order to celebrate the significant milestone and successful partnership which dates back to 1984, the Kilkenny-based importer is hosting a Hardi crop care day on 3 July in Newbridge, Co Kildare, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Visitors on the day will have the opportunity to see the latest Hardi equipment, both static and demonstrating. Models will include the flagship Aeon Delta Force, Commander Delta Force and models from the popular Navigator, Mega, Master and NK ranges.

There will also be an opportunity to explore the latest spraying techniques and state-of-the-art technology on offer from Hardi.

Interactive workshops and a Q&A sessions will also be held.

Those interested in attending can register their interest by clicking here.