JCB has hailed a decision made by the UK government to change the law in order to give hydrogen diggers the green light to be driven on UK roads.

Lilian Greenwood MP, the UK minister for the future of roads, has signed a statutory instrument allowing hydrogen-fuelled construction and agricultural machinery to use public highways from 29 April 2025.

JCB chair Anthony Bamford, who instigated a £100m project to develop a hydrogen combustion engine to power JCB’s machines, described the news as “historic”. Marking the momentous announcement, a hydrogen-powered JCB digger was driven around London’s roads.

Ms Greenwood signed the statutory instrument in early April to pave the way for an amendment to the road vehicles (construction and use) regulations 1986 to enable the road use of hydrogen-fuelled non-road mobile machinery.

Other hydrogen-powered vehicles - including cars, buses and trucks - were already permitted by law to use UK roads, but hydrogen-fuelled construction and agricultural machinery could not before 29 April.

JCB has been operating prototype hydrogen-powered Loadall telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders and generators on sites near Birmingham and is now testing a range of equipment in partnership with rental companies and leading contractors across the UK.