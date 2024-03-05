Last week, John Deere launched its new S7 single-rotor combine at the Commodity Classic event in Houston, Texas. Said to be built on the legacy of the current S700 series, the S7 visually not only adopts its new cab and styling from the X9 models, but also a selection of its proven systems, including integrated advanced precision agriculture features and technology, which among other new updates leave it fully equipped for the future.

The new four-model range spans from a rated 333hp to a maximum 617hp, with the top-three models utilising the same JD14X 13.6l engine platform from the X9. The models are: S7 700, S7 800, S7 850 and S7 900.

Major updates include a new residue management system, which has been brought across from the larger X9 models, including the XL blade chopping knives. Equipped with straight blades, the new chopping unit is said to create less drag on the machine and enable a 15hp power reduction over its predecessor.

Inside the new cab, also adopted from the X9, is the new G5 Plus display and a new corner post display. A new lighting package and operator seat has also been added. A StarFire 7500 receiver has now been integrated into the roof, an integral component which helps aid the whole host of precision ag capabilities.

The S7 is equipped with a Harvest Settings Automation feature, whereby the combine can instantly and automatically adjust the concave clearance, sieves, chaffer, fan speed and rotor speed – all for optimum output based on one of three parameters: grain losses, broken grains or foreign material. The unloading auger now comes with an adjustable spout, which can be controlled from the cab.

Meanwhile, a new predictive Ground Speed Automation feature offers the ability to sense the crop through multiple sources, including satellite maps, and an on-board camera system which analyses the oncoming crop height and volume and, based on what it sees ahead, it can then adjust forward accordingly. Deere also highlighted that the S7 is equipped with electrical architecture which lays the groundwork for autonomy when it arrives in the future.