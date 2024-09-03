The strong trade for later classic tractors is showing no signs of dropping as 140 classic and vintage tractors, spares, and implements went under the hammer at Cheffins Harrogate auction. The sale, held in Yorkshire, has been an annual event on the sale calendar for over 30 years, and this year’s auction totalled €797,540 (£672,000), with a strong clearance rate of 83%.

Mid-eighties and early nineties tractors continued to attract a loyal following, with a 1985 Mercedes MB-Trac 1500 topping the sale, securing €61,069 (£51,456).

This follows on from other significant prices for MB Tracs at two other auctions in the UK inside the last 12 months, where we saw €64,580 paid for a 1981 MB Trac 1500, €61,290 for a 1985 MB Trac 1500, and €42,220 for a 1980 MB Trac.

Meanwhile, bidding for a sought-after 1992 John Deere 4955 eventually finished at €42,621 (£35,912). An immaculate 1994 two-wheel-drive Ford 7810 Powerstar SL, with one owner from new on 5,200 hours, sold for €22,901 (£19,296). A 4WD Ford 7840 Powerstar SLE made €21,629 (£18,224), followed by an immaculate 1996 Case 4230 with just 900 hours selling for €19,084 (£16,080), while a John Deere 3650 made €16,285 (£13,721).

Other machines

Other notable earlier tractor models sold at the sale included a 1980 Muir-Hill 121 for €34,987 (£29,480), a Roadless Crawler secured €22,644 (£19,080), a Muir-Hill 111 made €18,448 (£15,544), a 1946 Field Marshall Series I fitted with a Lainchbury winch was purchased for €16,793 (£14,150) and a 1974 Massey Ferguson 188 sold for €14,249 (£12,006), while a Massey Ferguson 35X sold for €12,087 (£10,184).

Highlights from the implements and spares sale included an unused Hara cab for a County 1174 finished at €5,051 (£4,256), a 1967 Wheatley single axle tipping trailer selling for €4,120 (£3,472), while a 2014 Land Rover Defender 90, with just 23,000 miles on the clock, sold for €38,170 (£32,160).

Bill King, Chairman at Cheffins, says the later classics continue to be popular. “Later classics from the 80s and 90s are once again in high demand, particularly low-houred examples in original condition.

Purchasers are keen to invest in tractors they remember operating. There is still a strong demand for early classics too, such as Massey Ferguson 135s, Fordson Dexta and David Brown 880s. These are iconic models, with original examples or ones in restored condition achieving premium prices.

An unusual and original Fordson Standard N with a Roadless Full Track conversion, made a superb £19,080, confirming that there is still considerable interest in these earlier 1940s tractors, too.”

This 1985 Mercedes MB-Trac 1500 topped the sale, securing €61,069 (£51,456).

Bidding for this sought-after 1992 John Deere 4955 finished at €42,621 (£35,912).

This 1980 Muir-Hill 121 sold for €34,987 (£29,480).

This 1994 two-wheel-drive Ford 7810 Powerstar SL, with one owner and 5,200 hours, sold for €22,901 (£19,296).

This 4WD Ford 7840 Powerstar SLE made €21,629 (£18,224).

This 1996 Case 4230 with just 900 hours sold for €19,084 (£16,080).

This Muir-Hill 111 made €18,448 (£15,544).