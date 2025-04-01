After almost 12 months since news broke that John Deere was in the midst of turning out a new and revamped 6M tractor series, the anticipation came to an end. As units begin to arrive into the country, thick and heavy, many dealers took the opportunity to host dedicated open days and nights, and allow customers a first look at the new 105-275hp series.

Having enjoyed much success with its outgoing 6M, John Deere now believes it has an arsenal of tractors that will allow it to capture a larger share of the market. Mainly the contractor or larger farmer customer, that it may have previously struggled to capture by not being able to match like-for-like in terms of spec (50km/h transmission, etc) against competitor brands and at a similar price.

Evolution

Up to now, the big differences between the 6M and 6R was that the 6M could not be specified with the AutoPowr CVT transmission or 50km/h road speed, not forgetting that the 6M sported the more basic, smaller cab.

Now the physical factors that once differentiated the 6M and 6R ranges have narrowed.

Horsepowers are now almost in line, chassis and engines are shared, and transmissions are shared now too, for the most part, but with some exceptions. Spec for spec, the only real difference is the cab, coupled with a slightly smaller hydraulic output and less spool valves.

Four-cylinders

Starting with the 6M 95, there are 17 models (10 exceed 150hp) spanning five frame sizes through to the range-topping 6M 250.

The first seven models are four-cylinder: 6M 95, 6M 105, 6M 115, 6M 125, 6M 130, 6M 140 and 6M 150. Breaking things down further, the first four models feature a 2,400mm frame (short-frame) and the other three feature a 2,580mm frame (small-frame).

The noteworthy newcomer is the high-horsepower four-cylinder 6M 150 and the brand’s most powerful four-pot option, which now boosts to 177hp with the newly introduced IPM (Intelligent Power Management) engine boost system. All four-cylinder models feature the same 4.5l engine and benefit from the 20hp IPM boost, which kicks in on transport or PTO applications.

Meath Farm Machinery hosted three demo days, one across each of its depots in Meath, Louth and Cavan.

Six-cylinders

There are 10 six-cylinder models, which include the 6M 145, 6M 155, 6M 165, 6M 185, 6M 180, 6M 200, 6M 220, 6M 230, 6M 240 and the 6M 250.

The first four models feature a 2,765mm frame (mid frame), followed by the next four with a 2,800mm frame (large frame) and the final two largest models with a 2,900mm frame (extra large frame).

A notable addition is the upgraded 6M 145, which now becomes a six-cylinder model, and the 6M 230 and 6M 250 models, which share the same frame as 6R 230 and 6R 250.

Shared amongst all six-cylinder models is the same 6.8l engine and IPM power boost, adding an additional 20- 40hp during transport or PTO applications.

Transmissions

Until now, the outgoing 6M was equipped with essentially the same form of the one proven mechanical gearbox. This included the PowrQuad Plus, AutoQuad Plus or the Command Quad Plus alternative for slightly enhanced automatic capabilities. Command Quad is now exclusive to the 6M and Direct Drive is reserved for the 6R. AutoPowr is now an option, while the Command PRO joystick control system offered with this transmission, remains exclusive to 6R tractors.

One point worthy of noting is that the 6M 150, 6M 185, 6M 230, 6M 240 and 6M 250 are only available with AutoPowr. The range is now optionally available in 50km/h variants and an option Deere anticipates that 65-70% of six-cylinder 6M customers will tick upon ordering.

The new 6M can be kitted out with the latest precision Ag technology, including auto steer, section control, etc.

Cab

The 6M cab remains a bit smaller than the 6R, but sees some minor interior updates. One thing the 6M cab gains with the latest revamp is the new corner A-post display, that is larger and fully graphical – allowing users to adjust more tractor settings than before. Here, operators can view and change all key functions such as fuel levels, temperatures, forward speed, engine speed, hydraulic flow rates and assign valves to the optional control joystick.

A choice is offered between a right-hand console or compact Command Arm. In terms of ride comfort, the front axle is fitted with the proven TLS (Triple-Link Suspension Plus) front axle suspension. The cab is equipped with mechanical cab suspension, in comparison to the 6R, which is fitted with hydraulic cab suspension.

Capacities

The 6M has the same physical abilities as the 6R considering their frames and chassis are shared. In terms of hydraulics, all four-cylinder 6M models feature a flow rate of 80 l/min as standard or optionally 114 l/min. Mid and large frame six-cylinder models feature a flow rate of 114 l/min as standard or optionally 155 l/min. The top two flagship extra-large frame models can be equipped with larger hydraulic pumps delivering up to 195 l/min. Electric or manual spools are available, with the 6M featuring slightly fewer rear spool valve options over the 6R (four vs six).

New 6M models also come with more and larger tyre options (42in rear rims) and a broader portfolio of axle options, including flange and rack-and-pinion axles. Rear-hitch lift capacities range from 5.7 t to 9.9t. The previous generation of 6M was limited to either front axle braking or being AutoTrac steering ready, but this is no longer the case. A reversible fan is also now a factory option.

Precision farming

Precision technology such as AutoTrac automated steering sees an ever-increasing uptake rate among customers. With this in mind new 6M buyers can opt for the new 10.1” G5 display or the 12.8” G5 Plus Universal Display.

Through this display, operators can connect IsoBus implement and utilise John Deere’s full suite of Precision Ag Technology. It allows users to run precision farming features like its AutoTrac, section control, and variable rate application, as well as data sync wireless data sharing.