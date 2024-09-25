Heart of the design is a patent pending cantilever lift system.

Attracting considerable attention on the Fleming Agri stand was its new trailing shoe range.

Designed and built in-house, both models were displayed, its 7.5m and a 9.2m unit. Until now the firm opted to use outside suppliers for its low-emission slurry spreading applicators.

The new models use a new patent-pending cantilever lift system which offers maximum clearance for both headland turning and for transport.

At the same time, the design allows the shoes to float laterally and maintain constant contact with the ground.

In terms of mounting, Fleming has opted for a close coupled bracket in order to reduce the unit overall length and keep as much weight on the axle as possible.

Fleming has opted to use the proven Truflo macerator which supplies each boot via the well routed distribution hoses.

Spacing between outlets is 250mm. A large, easily accessed stone trap has been incorporated into the units design.