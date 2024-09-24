Pricing for the new Land Cruiser is yet to be set.

Although this year’s Ploughing saw a major reduction in the number of motoring exhibitors, Toyota came out in force to unveil its all new Land Cruiser for the first time publicly in Ireland.

While appearing very futuristic looking in some respects, the new generation does subtly pay tribute to the generations of old, especially around the rear quarter panel.

Under the bonnet is home to a 2.8l turbo diesel engine, similar to that fitted in the latest Hilux models. Delivering 200bhp and 500Nm of torque, it is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new model uses a permanent four-wheel drive system and does feature a central and rear diff-lock plus a dual-range transfer box with high and low ratios for the gearbox.

In terms of its chassis, Toyota uses a traditional ladder frame structure, albeit redesigned along with the body. Toyota claims that torsional rigidity of the frame and body have been increased by a respective 50% and 30%.

A new electric steering system has also been fitted.

There is a new electronically controlled braking system fitted for improved feel and performance.

The system combines the hydraulic braking force with regenerative braking force from the motor with the aim of maximising the use of regenerative braking force which contributes to fuel economy.

The Downhill Assist Control (DAC) system has been improved. Rear legroom, as well as knee and headroom, are said to also have been increased.

