The Profiline comfort control system is available on all machines with up to 16 rows.

Pöttinger has introduced a section control system to its Flexcare mechanical hoes, available on machines up to 16 rows.

The new Profiline comfort control system can be operated directly via an Isobus terminal or other compatible control terminals via load-sensing hydraulics.

Each hoe element is equipped with a double-acting hydraulic cylinder, so that it can be raised and lowered by just the press of a button on the terminal.

Alternatively, each individual hoe element can be automatically controlled by GPS at headlands, in corners or on overlaps.

The Flexcare range is currently available in 4.7m (V 4700), 6.2m (V 6200) and 9.2m (V 9200) working widths.