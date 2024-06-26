Both new HIT V models are fitted with Pöttinger proven 1.38m Dynatech rotors.

Specialists in dealing with steep ground, Austrian manufacturer Pöttinger has launched a new Hit V 4240 Alpin four-rotor and Hit V 6260 Alpin six-rotor tedder.

Both models benefit from the proven Dynatech 1.38m rotor units, which feature a sweeping shaped tine designed to be gentle on all crop types.

An optional Multitast jockey wheel on the pivoting headstock tracks the ground just ahead of the tine path and reacts to each undulation. This makes sure that the same gap between the tines and the ground is always maintained.

The centre of gravity has been designed in order to be close to the tractor. Two hydraulic centring cylinders keep the machine running smoothly without overrunning, even when driving downhill.

A mechanical fence line system is offered as standard. Meanwhile, the Hydrolift feature lifts the outer rotors to a limit for improved clearance at the headland.

The new Jumbo 5000 series forage wagons range in sizes from 32m3 to 54m3.

Alongside two new tedder models, Pöttinger has launched its latest Jumbo 5000 series of forage wagons, Novacat F 3100 OptiCurve automatic side shifting mowers and a new Top VT 12540 C four-rotor rake.