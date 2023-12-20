Shelbourne Reynolds has strengthened its Irish dealer network with the appointment of Kelly’s of Borris as a dealer.

Shelbourne Reynolds, the UK-based manufacturer of hedgecutters, diet feeders, muck spreaders and other equipment, has strengthened its Irish dealer network with the appointment of Kelly’s of Borris as a new dealer.

The manufacturer says this complements coverage it already has in Ireland, provided by dealers in Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

With depots at Borris in Carlow and Abbeyleix in Laois, it says Kelly’s now represents Shelbourne Reynolds across those counties.

Kelly’s has been appointed to sell and support the full range of Shelbourne Reynolds farm equipment, including Powermix vertical/auger-type diet feeders with capacities from 9 to 30m3, Powerspread side-discharge dung spreaders with capacities from 8,000 to 14,500 litres and hedgecutters with maximum reach from 5m to 8m.

Other machines manufactured and sold by the company include flail mowers and cubicle bedders. The appointment of Kelly’s complements its existing Irish dealer network, which comprises of McCarthy Agri Sales in County Cork and Murphy’s Motors in Waterford and Kilkenny.

“We are really pleased to have filled some gaps in our offering with the Shelbourne Reynolds range of products and to represent the firm across Carlow and Laois,” says managing director Maurice Kelly.

Demo fleet

"Our demo fleet now includes a Shelbourne Reynolds 7060T hedge trimmer with telescopic capability that gives the machine 6m reach and features the company’s digital proportional joystick for ease of control. It can be booked for a demo at any time and we’re looking forward to showing the area’s farmers and contractors what it can do.

"We’re also keen to talk local farmers and contractors through the features of Powermix diet feeders and Powerspread muck spreaders.

Sales and marketing director at Shelbourne Reynolds Neil Smith, which is based in Suffolk, eastern England, says the company is pleased to have appointed a company of the calibre of Kelly’s to sell and support its products in Carlow and Laois.

He said: “This is an excellent fit with our existing dealer network in Ireland and it underlines our long-term commitment to the Irish market, in which we have been present for over 20 years.”