Macra na Feirme’s rescheduled 2020 FBD Farm Skills final took place on Sunday 4 July at Gurteen Agricultural College in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.
The team consisting of Siobhan Walsh, Liam Brophy and Thomas Cushen from Portlaoise Macra, Co Laois, were the overall winners and also won the safety competition.
The second place spot went to the team of Aidan Dullea, Aidan Sweetnam and William O’Neill from Ballinadee Macra, Carbery, Co Cork, and in third place were the team of Matthew Brady, Phillip Brady and Sean Corrigan from Moynalty Macra, Co Meath.
