The Burrenbeo Trust’s celebration of biodiversity, Burren in Bloom, has unveiled its programme of events for the month of May.

The 2025 festival will explore the Burren’s range of plants, flowers and birds, at the height of their seasonal splendour.

Events will include 14 guided walks on hills and farms, in woodlands, and at national park sites, along with talks, workshops and a webinar held in association with farmers and landowners.

The opening talk on Saturday, 3 May in Kinvara, Co Galway, will highlight the lives of insects, as shown by insect photographer Lisa Clancy.

The festival will culminate on the last weekend of May with three Burren farm walks. These are comprised of the Burren farm biodiversity walk with the ACRES Burren Aran team, the great Irish grasslands walk with botanist Phoebe O’Brien and a return to the winterage walk with guides from the national park.

The walks will showcase the work of farmers in the Burren.

All indoor events will be free; however, small costs may apply to guided walks to support Burrenbeo Trust and advance booking is essential for all events.