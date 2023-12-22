The Government has announced plans to carry out detailed mapping exercises and feasibility studies on 300,000ha of grassland on mineral soils and on 80,000ha of grasslands on drained organic soils in 2024 under the climate action plan 2024.

These are two of a range of actions set out in the plan, which is aimed at cutting emissions from the land use, land use change and forestry sector (LULUCF).

A detailed mapping exercise, feasibility study and implementation plan for Teagasc’s marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) measures is to be completed to include the “optimal management of grassland on an extra 300,000ha of grassland on mineral soils and manure to cropland on up to 112,000ha”.

A second exercise will look at the “altered water-table management on 80,000ha of grasslands on drained organic soils” and a third will look at the incorporation of up to 40,000km of new hedgerow planting and improved hedgerow management on 75,000km.

A call will be also launched next year for a midlands carbon catchment study to reduce emissions from grasslands on drained organic soils. Government’s 8,000ha/year planting target remains a key action and for 2024 it is aiming to retain Ireland’s forest area of 11.6%.

There is still no 2030 target set for the LULUCF sector to reduce its emissions.

Tillage

The Government has increased a number of its 2030 targets for the agriculture sector, specifically for the tillage sector.

By 2030, straw is to be incorporated on 85,000ha of land under the 2024 plan and the target for 2024 is 60,000ha. In the 2023 plan, the 2030 target was 55,000ha. Farmers exceeded the 55,000ha target in 2023, applying to incorporate over 56,700ha of cereal straw.

The amount of land under cover crops is to increase to 75,000ha by 2030 according to the 2024 plan and to 45,000ha by 2024.

“The challenge will be to maintain these areas with straw availability tightening on the back of difficult growing conditions caused by changing weather patterns,” the plan states.

These increased targets come despite a decline of almost 30,000ha in the winter cereal area in 2022 and a similar decline is expected in 2023.

Wider agriculture targets

The targets for the rest of the agriculture sector have not changed from the 2023 plan.

Ireland’s 2025 target of a maximum use of 330,000t of chemical fertiliser remains in place, as does the 300,000t target for 2030. Irish farmers have already met this target in 2023, with 280,569t of chemical fertiliser sold.

The targets for earlier finishing remain at an average of 24 to 25 months in 2025, decreasing to 22 to 23 months by 2030.

Initial indications for 2023 show that there will be a stronger fall in emissions from the electricity, agriculture and heating sectors, according to the plan.