Speaking at the annual climate change conference, EPA general director Dr Laura Burke said this is designed to prevent carbon leakage into the EU.

A new mechanism to reflect the cost of carbon emissions on to the price of imported products is to be fully implemented by 2026.

This mechanism, which is currently in a transitional phase, will be overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure the compliance of importers into Ireland and the carbon content of goods is accurately reported and costs are applied.

The carbon border adjustment measures are part of a recent revision to the emissions trading system, which will incentivise carbon reductions from aviation and road transport.

“This role is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the EU’s climate policy and supporting Ireland’s commitment to reducing emissions.”

Emissions

Under EU climate law, member states are committed to becoming climate neutral by 2050, with the EU aiming to reduce its net emissions by 55% by 2030. The EU has already reduced a third of its greenhouse gas emission.

Agriculture emissions are projected to reduce by up to 16% by 2030, significantly below the target of 25%.

Meanwhile, Stop Climate Chaos coalition has called for a cap on fertiliser usage at current levels as the price of the product begins to fall.

“It is concerning to see projected reductions and lack of progress in the delivery of actions to reduce emissions, including the electrification of our transport sector and the expansion of renewable electricity powering our homes and businesses. And the implementation of carbon reduction measures in the agricultural sector,” added Burke.

“As we get closer to 2030, additional measures and accelerated implementation of existing measures is necessary across all sectors to meet both our national and EU commitments.”

