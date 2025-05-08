The site was previously a mushroom factory and it maintains 25% of the local corncrake population.

The Government has purchased of one of the area’s most prolific corncrake breeding sites on the Belmullet peninsula.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan announced the purchase of the 5.75ha site which provides protection and a sustainable food source for corncrakes.

The site was previously a mushroom factory and it maintains 25% of the local corncrake population.

Minister O'Sullivan said that the area will be of huge, strategic importance to the survival of the species.

“This site was a mushroom factory, it’s now a corncrake factory,” he said.

“By purchasing the site, we’re making a further commitment to protect it. The site lends itself well to research and education due to location, road access and scale, and will enhance conservation management already underway.”

“Over the past five years, the corncrake population has increased by 35%, and here in Mayo the population has doubled. These impressive results are testament to the collaboration here on the Mullet Peninsula between farmers, landowners, Corncrake LIFE and the NPWS.”

Corncrake LIFE project team - left to right : Back Row - Caitriona Ní Cheallaigh, John Carey, Julie Kearney, Patrick Fitzmaurice. Front Row - Jone Ugarteburu and Liam Loftus.

A special event was held to launch the Natura Communities initiative, hosted by the Wild Atlantic Nature Project, and attended by Minister of State at the Department of Climate Alan Dillon, the European Commission along with local community partners.

The Natura Communities initiative aims to improve the conservation status in the Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) network of blanket bogs, a priority habitat under the EU Habitats Directive.

The project is led by Wild Atlantic Nature, and focuses on 35 Natura 2000 sites in the northwest of Ireland, working with farmers, landowners, policy-makers and others to deliver solutions that benefit local communities and the environment.

Heritage

Minister Dillon said that this is a significant step forward in our commitment to preserving Ireland's natural heritage.

“These efforts highlight the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and demonstrate our resolve to safeguard our natural environment for generations to come."

“All over Ireland, I’ve seen the efforts by farmers and local communities to protect and conserve nature, while providing a future for themselves and their families. Through the creation of locally-led nature conservation projects that deliver good employment opportunities, we can open up possibilities for positive change.”

