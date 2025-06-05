It is crucial that Ireland embraces the challenge of climate change rather than recoiling from it, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking at the Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Climate Change Science into Action conference on Thursday, An Taoiseach said that the challenge must be faced with “honesty and without fear”.

“The people in this room know better than most that climate change is already a threat. Climate change is here and now and is having an impact," he said.

More frequent and intense storms, an increase in disease pressures and impacts on the growing season are becoming the new normal, he said.

Climate change threatens the sustainability of family farms, especially in vulnerable areas, he said.

“Employment levels, output rates and income from farming are crucially important for the country,” he added.

An Taoiseach said that the sector is in a challenging position, outlining that it is vulnerable to climate impacts and also central to Ireland’s efforts to reduce emissions.

Water quality

“Farmers are ready to take action. For farming, climate, nature and water quality have become central considerations,” he said.

“Water quality is vital to the well-being of our society. I am chairing a new cabinet committee on water quality and I understand how important the nitrates derogation is. It comes up again and again.

“As a Government, we’re working hard at EU level. Securing the continuation of the derogation will not be without its challenges. There is encouraging water quality data for 2023, but we still have a lot of work to do.

“There is a very real desire to tackle this issue in a meaningful way.

“We need to see continued and sustained change in water quality practices across all sectors; agriculture yes, but also forestry and waste water treatment.

“This push for better water will also support our climate and biodiversity ambitions,” he said.

He said the uptake of low emissions slurry spreading (LESS), increased hedgerow planting and improving the genetic efficiency of livestock are not small changes, but are “proof of a willingness to lead”.

“We must all work together to achieve greater and more sustainable reductions in the coming years,” he said.

Speaking to the conference in a pre-recorded video message, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen said that Irish farmers are using new technology and practices to reduce emissions.

“New effective and progressive practices are yielding positive results,” he said, in a nod to the reduction in emissions in 2023.